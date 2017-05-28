Woman shot in her side as boyfriend unloads pistol

A Findlay woman is recovering from a gunshot wound that happened around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

When Findlay police arrived on scene, it appeared that the woman was accidentally shot by her boyfriend.

The couple were sitting in a truck as the man was to attempting to unload a pistol that went off and struck the woman in her right side.

The woman was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital Emergency Room.

Her injuries are non-life threatening. Her status at the hospital is unknown.

No arrests were made during the case. The incident is an ongoing investigation.

