Two Heidelberg University students graduated at hospital

A local college helped two of their own who were not able to attend their college graduation.

Three days before receiving their diplomas, Allie Gales and her friend Emilee Lester were involved in a crash that hurt them severely. Both of their injuries prevented them from attending their graduation ceremony.

Gales suffered from a broken leg and collar bone, along with damage to her spine while Lester broke both her legs.

Instead of traveling to the big ceremony, the president of the Heidelberg University went to their hospital rooms and personally delivered those diplomas.

The friends were happy to have a moment they thought they weren’t going to be able to experience.

"My family was there, they got to see me graduate. it was just everything i could have hoped for,” said Gales.

"Between myself and my family that's been supporting me for the last four years, we were so glad to have that, and have that moment," said Lester.

Both women are expected to fully recover in the next few months.

