Armed robber makes off with cash from west Toledo dollar store - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Armed robber makes off with cash from west Toledo dollar store

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Dollar General on Phillips Ave. in west Toledo was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the robber made off with cash around 2 p.m.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a white male wearing a black hoodie, with brown hair and a mustache.

If you have any information, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly