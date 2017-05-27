Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar Tree in Lenawee County earlier this month.

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar Tree in Lenawee County earlier this month.

Police searching for suspect who robbed stores in Michigan, New York, Wisconsin

Police searching for suspect who robbed stores in Michigan, New York, Wisconsin

A mother and daughter accused of burning homes for profit appeared in court Wednesday.

A mother and daughter accused of burning homes for profit appeared in court Wednesday.

A Toledo man was arrested Friday for raping a teenage girl.

A Toledo man was arrested Friday for raping a teenage girl.

Man indicted after allegedly raping girl in north Toledo alley

Man indicted after allegedly raping girl in north Toledo alley

The incident happened around 7:05 p.m. near the corner of Lagrange and Palmer.

The incident happened around 7:05 p.m. near the corner of Lagrange and Palmer.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Saturday

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Saturday

The Dollar General on Phillips Ave. in west Toledo was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

The Dollar General on Phillips Ave. in west Toledo was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

Armed robber makes off with cash from west Toledo dollar store

Armed robber makes off with cash from west Toledo dollar store

The Dollar General on Phillips Ave. in west Toledo was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the robber made off with cash around 2 p.m.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a white male wearing a black hoodie, with brown hair and a mustache.

If you have any information, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.