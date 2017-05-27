Person stabbed in north Toledo on Saturday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Saturday

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police say a person was stabbed in north Toledo on Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 7:05 p.m. near the corner of Lagrange and Palmer.

Police say a witness saw the female victim walking on the sidewalk with a stab wound.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are searching for a male suspect.

Call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111 if you have any information on the stabbing.

