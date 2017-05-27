Northwest Ohio group hopes to energize, inform voters

It’s a group called ‘The Northwest Ohio Indivisible Coalition.’

Members came together at the Maumee Indoor Theater on Saturday with what they say is a goal to revitalize democracy.

The coalition says it’s important to be politically active in the democratic process.

The Indivisible Conference featured a slate of speakers and politicians on how to do that.

“A lot of things that the president is doing right now is not consistent with what a lot of us thought he was going to do. So we’re trying to send that message,” said Democratic Ohio House of Representatives member Mike Sheehy of Oregon.

A press release billed the conference as non-partisan.

Jill Ritter of the coalition says the Trump election woke up people and there’s a reason for that.

“For us to be anti-Trump is counter-productive. I think what we’re trying to do is embolden our side of things so our voices will be heard," said Ritter.

The coalition says it’s motivated by current political unrest on critical issues such as social injustice, economic equality and health care.

“And we support a single payer plan that would cover everyone. No co-pays. No deductible and allow it to be a non-profit single payer,” said Dennis Slotnick, who came to the conference as a representative of the group ‘Our Revolution of Northwest Ohio.’

Conference organizers hope their call for change will materialize into what they say is ‘thoughtful and tangible actions.’

“What we want to do is inform people, energize people, get them to vote. Have them be more aware of what is going on in politics,” said Ms. Ritter.

We’ll find out if voters are listening to groups like the Indivisible Coalition in the 2018 mid-term elections.

