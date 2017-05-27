Erie Street Market in bloom for Flower Days celebration

Downtown Toledo's Erie Street Market is blooming with bright colors this weekend in what is called the largest flower and garden event in northwest Ohio.

The annual Flower Days celebration is underway.

37 local growers brought in their flowers and plants to sell at the market.

In addition, there's yard art and plant accessories for sale.

As always, you'll find the usual array of market vendors selling everything from food to candles to jelly.

According to some vendors, this year's flower crop is very good, despite the weather not being able to make up its mind.

“It's been really good, other than we get hot and cold and hot and cold. It’s been a pretty good season,” said Donna Farnsel with Farnsel Farms.

Flower Day runs through Memorial Day and opens at 8 a.m. both Sunday and Monday.

More than 50,000 visitors are expected throughout the weekend.

