Toledo honored all who served with Memorial Day parade

Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed five board members to the state Medical Marijuana Licensing Board.More >>
As Air Force officials investigate allegations that inspectors were invited to view the remains of astronaut and former U.S. Sen. John Glenn at Dover Air Force Base, a military mortuary chief says Glenn's...More >>
Four county workers in Ohio are being suspended for the early release of a domestic violence suspect who later killed three people, including a small town police chief.More >>
Scattered rain showers will come to an end early tonight. It will be mild with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted for the cocaine overdose death of the woman's 9-year-old son.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The village of Bluffton is inviting bicycle riders on a ride they’ll never forget. The third annual ‘Ride to Remember’ event is set to happen July 8.More >>
Students entering the third through sixth grade can plan on doing a little bit of gardening this summer. Perrysburg’s 577 Foundation will be hosting its first Youth Gardening Camp June 12 through June 16.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department is inviting everyone to come and support one of their own. Firefighter Lieutenant Darryl Murphy is trained to fight fire but right now he’s battling a different fight. He has been recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).More >>
Toledo celebrated Memorial Day with a parade downtown Saturday morning. There were 30 units featured as well as eight marching bands.More >>
What better way to kick off Memorial Day weekend than with the inaugural WTOL 11 River Run!More >>
