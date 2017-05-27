Toledo honored all who served with Memorial Day parade

Toledo celebrated Memorial Day with a parade downtown Saturday morning.

There were 30 units featured as well as eight marching bands.

Hundreds lined the streets to show support to those who bravely served or are serving.

One family in particular has come to the parade for the last eight years.

“We support the veterans and we remember today. I love that they honor the veterans and I love that they honor memorial day and I love they involve all the bands,” said Gali Errington a parade watcher.

There were about 800 participants in the parade.

