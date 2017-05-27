TFD invites community to support one of their own in their fight against cancer

The Toledo Fire Department is inviting everyone to come and support one of their own.

Firefighter Lieutenant Darryl Murphy is trained to fight fire but right now he’s battling a different fight. He has been recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Murphy’s family and friends are hosting a fish fry fundraiser June 22 to help cover his medical expenses. Its starts at noon and doesn’t end until 8 p.m. at the Strawberry Acres Park in Holland.

For 28 years, Murphy has served the community with TFD and received a promotion in 2012 a as an officer in the Toledo Fire Communications Bureau and the Bureau of Professional Standards.

AML is a cancer of the myeloid line of cells which is the rapid growth of white abnormal white cells that build up in bone marrow and interfere with the production of normal blood cells.

Along with the fish, other foods and beverages will be served.

