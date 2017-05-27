The 577 Foundation to have Youth Gardening Camp this summer

Students enter the third through sixth grade can plan on doing a little bit of gardening this summer.

Perrysburg’s 577 Foundation will be hosting its first Youth Gardening Camp June 12 through June 16.

At the camp students will take on projects such as making their own clay plant makers, plan and plant their own garden patch, explore the world of garden and bugs, and much more.

“Teaching kids the fundamental and informative way vegetables get to our tables was one of the reason’s we created this camp,” said Vicki Gallagher a 577 horticulturalist, “and having fun and getting dirty while learning is also a top priority!”

The 577 youth gardening camp will be June 12-16, 2017 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Future campers can register here or call The 577 Foundation at 419-874-4174. The first 20 registrations will only have a camp fee of $75.

