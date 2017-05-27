Village of Bluffton to host third annual 'Ride to Remember' event

The village of Bluffton is inviting bicycle riders on a ride they’ll never forget.

The third annual ‘Ride to Remember’ event is set to happen July 8.

The goal of the ride is to help support the Bluffton Lions Foundation’s Bike and Pedestrian Pathway project. Once completed, the project will encircle the entire village of Bluffton.

Riders from all over Ohio and neighboring states can travel as far as two miles to a 112- mile Gran Fondo.

The ride has four different loops that are all on a flat terrain that include different rest stops where snacks, drinks, and rest rooms are provided.

Along with the ride, there are also several activities for non-riders that include different points of interests such as the Swiss Historical Homestead, Scuba Quarry, Gilboa Winery and much more.

Registration is available online and can be found here. Registration can also take place on the day of the ride or by mail at Bluffton Family Recreation.

