Lucas County holds three separate checkpoints Friday night

Heroin, a gun and cash were confiscated at a checkpoint on Friday night (Source: WTOL)

Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies are hard at work this holiday weekend, making sure the roads remain safe

Three separate OVI checkpoints were held on Friday night.

Deputies on the scene say they've already arrested one person.

They say he had illegal drugs including heroin in his vehicle.

He also had a gun they say could shoot through bullet proof vests.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.