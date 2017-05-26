Port Clinton soldier gets big welcome home

It was a hero's homecoming for Brandon Weber of Port Clinton.

He’s been gone for seven months, and returned home to sirens sounding just for him.

Flags lined the streets in Port Clinton on Friday as family and friends anxiously awaited their Army soldiers return home.

"Just hearing the fire trucks and the sirens, it was so emotional you know it could have definitely been on different circumstances,”

said April Wilson, Brandon’s cousin. “It just pulled on your heart strings and it was a beautiful homecoming."

“I had tears in my eyes,”said Wendy Shiets, a family friend of Brandon’s. “People that are over there fighting for all of us and we're a small community, but I am glad that they (the fire department) at least recognized that we've got one of our own."

Brandon Weber is a member of the U.S. Army and is stationed in Georgia. He has a two week visit before returning for training with a deployment overseas in the coming year.

Family and friends surrounded him with signs and hugs to say thank you, but so did complete strangers on vacation.



"It's just great to see him come home and see his family,” said Scott Slover, a veteran visiting Port Clinton on vacation. “They were very excited to see him and it was just a wonderful thing."

The local VFW also came to welcome Brandon home and even asked him to be the Grand Marshall for their Memorial Day parade on Monday.

The Port Clinton Fire Department brought several trucks as a part of their “Operation Bright and Loud” to make sure the entire city paid tribute to Brandon's service.

"We do this because we love our community,” said Chief Kent Johnson. “These kids coming home from overseas and coming home off the military, what they are doing over there makes it so we can do what we do."

While Brandon gets to spend time with his family this Memorial Day weekend, they hope others will thank those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.