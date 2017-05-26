Monroe County leaders pursuing the repurposing of Consumers Energy plant

Bringing new life and revitalization to the J. R. Whiting power plant, that's the plan of local business leaders and officials in Luna Pier.

"Number one, things around logistics supply chain that could be like the trans-load facility which was mentioned last night as an opportunity," said Tim Lake, President & CEO of the Monroe Co. Business Development Corp.

Other options for the former Consumers Energy Coal Fire plant include processing for surrounding agricultural businesses.

Lake said the North Carolina developer Forsite has experience in dismantling and re-purposing plants.

But he said there's still one more step.

"This is certainly not a done deal by any means and the stuff that needs to happen is currently the whole divestment plan is in the hands of the Michigan Public Service Commission," said Lake.

If the commission OKs the deal, Forsite will start dismantling the plant from the inside out to prepare the area for future businesses but, "anything rising up from that site is at least a minimum of two years away, probably longer is all reality. But we want to go start knocking on doors soon," Lake said.

The mayor of Luna Pier tells WTOL that bringing business back to this plant will mean more economic development for the city itself.

