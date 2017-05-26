Ohio Drug Price Relief Act aims to lower prescription prices; opponents say it's unclear how

If you think it's too early to look ahead to the November election, think again.

What you pay for medicine is on the line.

The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act is already controversial.

It's built around one main question. If you get sick or go to the hospital, will you pay less for your medication?

You're already seeing ads against it, and starting next week, you'll see ads for it.

If voters approve, Ohio would pay no more for its prescription drugs than what the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does.

Ohio Taxpayers for Lower Drug Prices is behind the ballot measure.

According to their website, "the powerful drug companies, run by a virtually unaccountable and super-rich elite need to get the message that their relentless price-gouging will no longer be tolerated. The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act will send that message."

University of Toledo Pharmacology professor Scott Hall has read through the ballot measure but said he has several questions.

“It's an important issue nationally. People have been arguing about this,” said Hall.

He said the measure doesn't say how it will lower the prices you pay and he isn’t convinced it will accomplish that.

“Whenever you have a change in policy like that, there are always winners and losers. So certain organizations may end up paying less but one of the things you have to do in terms of calculating the economics of the entire situation, is some people may end up paying more,” said Hall.

Ohioans Against the Deceptive Rx ballot Issue called the ballot measure "flawed” and “unworkable."

Their website says, “The so-called ‘Ohio Drug Price Relief Act’ won't fix the problem or do what it promises, in fact, it could make things worse. Plus, the devil is always in the details, and this vague proposal contains no language or guidance whatsoever regarding how it would be implemented."

Hall said he believes voters should take the time to read the ballot measure before November and even do their own research to be able to make an informed decision



