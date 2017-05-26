Pemberville Elementary holds career day for students

Scattered rain showers will come to an end early tonight. It will be mild with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
Scattered rain showers will come to an end early tonight. It will be mild with lows near 50 degrees.More >>
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted for the cocaine overdose death of the woman's 9-year-old son.More >>
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted for the cocaine overdose death of the woman's 9-year-old son.More >>
A trial date has been set for members of an Amish community in Kentucky cited for violating an ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.More >>
A trial date has been set for members of an Amish community in Kentucky cited for violating an ordinance requiring horses to wear bags to catch their droppings.More >>
Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say they're looking to reunite about $1,600 worth of crack cocaine with its rightful owner.More >>
Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say they're looking to reunite about $1,600 worth of crack cocaine with its rightful owner.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
There is big news in the self-driving car craze. Researchers at Mcity are making pretty amazing progress.More >>
There is big news in the self-driving car craze. Researchers at Mcity are making pretty amazing progress.More >>
There is sure to be plenty to do around northwest Ohio this holiday weekend. But residents in Port Clinton have the opportunity to tour a historic site for the first time in decades.More >>
There is sure to be plenty to do around northwest Ohio this holiday weekend. But residents in Port Clinton have the opportunity to tour a historic site for the first time in decades.More >>
A new bill is making its way through the Ohio statehouse that would give people with disabilities who are pulled over by police a way to communicate with officers, before they even approaches the car.More >>
A new bill is making its way through the Ohio statehouse that would give people with disabilities who are pulled over by police a way to communicate with officers, before they even approaches the car.More >>
At Pemberville Elementary, students got to meet several men and women who told them about their various jobs.More >>
At Pemberville Elementary, students got to meet several men and women who told them about their various jobs.More >>
Special education students at Garfield Elementary received a special treat Friday for graduation.More >>
Special education students at Garfield Elementary received a special treat Friday for graduation.More >>