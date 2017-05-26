Pemberville Elementary holds career day for students

As a kid, one of the most fun dreams was thinking what you wanted to be when you grew up.

At Pemberville Elementary, students got to meet several men and women who told them about their various jobs.

At the career was a cop, fireman, construction worker, truck driver and a radio DJ.

"I think this is really important for the kids to be able to see why are we going to school. What are we learning for? It's for our future," said counselor Tutsy Asmus.

The career fair allowed students to learn outside the classroom. Of course, the biggest draw was the fire truck.

"They just love being able to see the vehicles, touch the vehicles, ask questions, honk the horn," Asmus said. "So just to see the excitement of them running around with smiles on their faces, I like being part of something hopefully they will remember."

