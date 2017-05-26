Port Clinton lighthouse begins tours

There is sure to be plenty to do around northwest Ohio this holiday weekend. But residents in Port Clinton have the opportunity to tour a historic site for the first time in decades.

Memorial Day Weekend marks the official kickoff of first tourism season for the recently reestablished Port Clinton Lighthouse.

The first run of guided tours is the culmination of five years worth of work to restore and move the lighthouse back to the Lake Erie shore.

For a $3 admission fee, visitors can see the inside of the historic structure and get a close look at the authentic Fresnel lens used to guide ships into harbor from miles out.

The lighthouse conservancy is hoping the grand opening that is running in correlation to the popular Walleye Festival at Waterworks Park helps bring even more foot traffic in.

And Richard Norgard, President of the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy hopes that seeing the historic building can help visitors understand the importance lighthouses had on lake shore communities.

"It guided ships into the harbor, this is a maritime community. And it was only natural that we bring it back to the waterfront, and the community has embraced it in just a wonderful way," said Norgard.

Lighthouse tours will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday until the fall. Tours will also be available on Memorial Day

The lighthouse conservancy will host its first Lighthouse Festival here on August 5.

