Serial armed robber received 16-year prison sentence in plea deal

A man accused of at least three armed robberies will spend more than 15 years behind bars due to a plea deal.

Robert Harris faced eight charges of aggravated robbery and gun charges.

Harris met his victims at Mojo's and the Ottawa Tavern, then force them at gun point to take him to an ATM to take out trash.

"People want to be able to go out downtown and patronize locations in downtown Toledo and not have to worry about their safety," said prosecutor Frank Spryszak.

Friday, Harris accepted an Alford plea deal to three counts of robbery. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison instead of the maximum 97 he was facing.

"Hopefully this case sends a message that if you are going to engage in this type of behavior you will be caught and serve serious time in prison," Spryszak said.

The judge expects Harris to serve his full 16-year sentence.

