Fishing expedition brings veterans together to share experiences

A national hunting group believes honoring our veterans goes beyond simply thanking them for their service.

For seven years, Hunters Helping Heroes has worked with hundreds of veterans with the hobby of hunting.

Organizers say it's not so much about the game caught but about the fellowship with men and women who have shared similar experience.

On Friday, veterans took to Lake Erie for eight hours to catch walleye and catch up with each other.

"They can share stories, or talk about what it's like to come home from active duty. Or what it was like with their experiences in combat, and try to help each other by sharing information and healing.,” said Tony Perkins.



Many of the veterans are younger and recently discharged, and the experience of being around other former soldiers helps the transition process into their civilian life.

For more information, you can visit the Hunters Helping Heroes Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.