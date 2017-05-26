Downtown streets closing Saturday morning for Memorial Day parade

If you have plans in downtown on Saturday morning, don’t forget that many roads will be closed for this year’s Memorial Day parade.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will last until approximately noon.

According to the City of Toledo Dept. of Public Service, starting at 8 a.m., these roads will be closed for the duration of the parade:

Summit St. from Cherry to Washington

Monroe St. from Huron to Water St.

Jefferson Ave. from Huron to Water St.

Huron St. from Beech to Adams

Jackson from Summit to Spielbush

Superior St. from Beech to Adams

Superior St. from Monroe to Jefferson

St. Clair from Jefferson to Madison

St. Clair from Jackson to Adams

St. Clair from Washington to Monroe

Perry St. from Summit to St. Clair

Gratiot St. from Washington to Monroe

Adams St. from St. Clair to Summit

Constitution from City Parking Lot entrance to Erie

Erie St. from Adams to Beech

Owens Corning Pkwy. from Monroe to Washington

Ottawa St. from Broadway to Washington

Water St. from Monroe to Jefferson

The parade itself will start at Summit and Monroe, head north on Summit to Jackson, west on Jackson and finish at the Civic Center Mall.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.