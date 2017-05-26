Downtown streets closing Saturday morning for Memorial Day parad - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Downtown streets closing Saturday morning for Memorial Day parade

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Marchers walk in 2016 Memorial Day parade (Source: WTOL) Marchers walk in 2016 Memorial Day parade (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

If you have plans in downtown on Saturday morning, don’t forget that many roads will be closed for this year’s Memorial Day parade.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will last until approximately noon.

According to the City of Toledo Dept. of Public Service, starting at 8 a.m., these roads will be closed for the duration of the parade:

  • Summit St. from Cherry to Washington
  • Monroe St. from Huron to Water St.
  • Jefferson Ave. from Huron to Water St.
  • Huron St. from Beech to Adams
  • Jackson from Summit to Spielbush
  • Superior St. from Beech to Adams
  • Superior St. from Monroe to Jefferson
  • St. Clair from Jefferson to Madison
  • St. Clair from Jackson to Adams
  • St. Clair from Washington to Monroe
  • Perry St. from Summit to St. Clair
  • Gratiot St. from Washington to Monroe
  • Adams St. from St. Clair to Summit
  • Constitution from City Parking Lot entrance to Erie
  • Erie St. from Adams to Beech
  • Owens Corning Pkwy. from Monroe to Washington
  • Ottawa St. from Broadway to Washington
  • Water St. from Monroe to Jefferson

The parade itself will start at Summit and Monroe, head north on Summit to Jackson, west on Jackson and finish at the Civic Center Mall.

