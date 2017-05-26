Sandusky County authorities conducting search in connection with Heather Bogle case

Sandusky County Sheriff's deputies along with the BCI are searching three trailers at Emerald Estates trailer park off CR 224 since 7 a.m. after a lead in the Heather Bogle case.

Sheriff Hilton says they uncovered new evidence in the last few weeks that allowed them to get search warrants for the trailers.

Sheriff Chris Hilton says they are looking for any evidence in the trailers, but did not say anything if they are searching for something specifically.

There is no digging in the area.

Two of the trailers are currently occupied, while the third is in the process of being sold.

Authorities are conducting interviews with neighbors at the park.

Sheriff Hilton says they have not named any suspects in the case.

