Money Talks News: Keeping your car running for the summer

The US is gearing up for another hot summer. And while the heat can be miserable for you, it can also take a beating on your car.

There are some tips that can help save your car for the summer.

First and foremost, check your radiator. Make sure there is enough coolant. You also might want to consider flushing your radiator before hitting the road.

Also looks for leaks in the hoses leading to the radiator. Make sure the hoses do not have cracks, peeling or separation.

Next, check your oil. The more the temperature rises, the more important your engine oil becomes. An oil change is a good tip before taking a summer trip.

Next, check your batter, including the terminals and water. Most auto parts stores will check your battery for free.

You may also want to check to see if your air conditioner needs servicing.

Most importantly, keep an eye on your temperature gauge. If it goes in the red, turn off the car. If it starts to creep up, turning the A/C off and the heater on. It may get hot, but it'll save your engine.

