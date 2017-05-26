Robinson Elementary students launch Teddy Bear Drive for Manchester victims

A Toledo elementary school is reaching out to those impacted by the Manchester tragedy in a special way.

Staff and students at Robinson Elementary school launched a Teddy Bear Drive Friday afternoon.

All the bears that get collected will be sent to those who were affected by the devastating attack.

"I hope they feel happy and that people care even though we don't personally know them, but I just want them to know that we care," said Sha’Nya Jones, a Robinson Elementary student.

Along with the bears, students and staff members will send a signed a poster too.

Anyone wishing to participate can bring their donation to the school through next Wednesday, May 31.

