Huntington Bank robbed on Lewis Avenue Friday afternoon

Monroe County Sheriffs are searching for a man who robbed the Huntington Bank on Lewis Avenue and Sterns Road Friday afternoon.

The male subject was wearing an orange mask and all black clothing.

Both entrances to the bank have been blocked off with caution tape on the front door.

According to a witness, the bank used to be a Bank of America and was robbed several times in the past.

The incident is an ongoing investigation.

No one injuries were reported.

