Investigators searching for Toledo arsonist

The State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau are asking for the public’s help in locating a Toledo arsonist.

Patrick Thomas is wanted in connection with a fire in Perrysburg that was set intentionally in January.

The fire occurred at RRP Packaging and caused over $250,000 in damage.

Thomas was indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated arson.

He is described as a 53-year-old black male standing at 6’1” and weighing 185 pounds.

His last known address is 1307 Slater Street, #201, Toledo.

A prior address is 1950 Brussels Street, Toledo.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Thomas’ arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information should call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728.

