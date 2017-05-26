Woman accused of killing four-year-old appears in court

The woman accused of killing at four-year-old Aaliyah Smith was in court Friday morning.

Shackled and in an orange jumpsuit Bridget White appeared with her attorney. She has been in jail since just before Thanksgiving when a child she was caring for was found dead in her home.

During the hearing both sides agreed they could be ready for the June 26 trial date.

Before trial, reports from an expert testifying for the defense need to be received along with the prosecution telling White’s attorneys which portions of jail phone calls they're going to use in trial.

Shaquana Williams was also in court Friday. She was recently charged in this case because she was responsible for Aaliyah Smith and allowed her to go into the care of White before her death.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.