New law with tougher penalties for assaults that disfigure, disable may pass in Ohio

What's known as "Judy's Law" is now heading to Ohio state senate.

The bill was named after Judy Malinowski. She was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend two years ago.

After a State Representative saw this story, he introduced legislation to toughen penalties for assaults that disfigure or permanently disable victims.

If approved, this bill would bring tougher penalties for similar crimes in the future.

