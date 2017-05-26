WATCH LIVE: WTOL helps kick off Memorial Day weekend with River Run

What better way to kick off Memorial Day weekend than with the inaugural WTOL 11 River Run!

The race is a 10k that will start and end outside of the WTOL studio. There are a lot of unique features to this race that make it different than a normal 10k.

WTOL’s Defender will be in the race fitted with a 360-degree camera to catch all angles of the race.

The course will go down Summit Street, across the Anthony Wayne Bridge, through International Park, through the Marina District and across the Robert Craig Memorial Bridge.

There will also be a reward for “King of the Hill”. Whoever makes the fastest time over the Anthony Wayne bridge between mile one and mile two will get $100. This doesn’t necessarily mean the first one who gets over it, it’s for anyone that had the fastest time going over the bridge.

If this all sounds like fun but you aren’t registered, you can register all the way up until race day.

Registration for the race is $45 with a start time at 7:30. Register here.

