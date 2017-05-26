Sylvania Schools superintendent will leave position

In the midst of a redistricting process, Sylvania Schools will now have to look for a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Scott Nelson announced on Friday that he would be leaving his post at the end of July.

Nelson said he wants to relocate to Columbus to be close to his family after being with Sylvania school district for more than 18 years.

The Sylvania Schools Board of Education plans to appoint current executive director of curriculum and instruction Adam Fineske as interim superintendent effective August 1.

