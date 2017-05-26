Abou Arab awaits prison assignment

Ray Abou Arab is now in the Ohio Department of Corrections inmate list with a new mug shot.

Abou Arab was transferred from Lucas County Jail to the Corrections Reception Center in Orient, Ohio earlier this week.

He will remain there for several weeks until he is assigned a prison where he will serve a 20-year sentence.

Abou Arab was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated arson in the deaths of Toledo firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman.

