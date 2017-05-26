Tips for airline travelers on Memorial Day

At least three million people will be traveling by air to their holiday weekend destinations.

If you’re one of those people, give yourself extra time to get to the airport and get on your flight.

Travelers at the Detroit Metro Airport can expect long and busy security lines, as well as very slow checked baggage lines.

However, there are some things you can do to help speed up the process and get on your way faster.

It is recommended that you get a ride to the airport so you can be dropped off instead of having to search for a place to park.

Check in to your flight online instead of at the airport, and bring just a carry-on bag so you don’t have to spend time in the checked baggage line.

Don't pack any over-sized liquids. According to airport personnel, it is a common misconception that if a liquid isn't open, you can take it on a flight.

However, only unopened liquids of 3.4 ounces are allowed.

If you are traveling with a laptop, cell phone or tablet, keep those items in your carry-on. Anything with a lithium battery is not allowed in a checked bag.

Don't plan on bringing a hoverboard or a Galaxy Note 7, either. Those items have been known to burst into flames on flights and are absolutely not allowed.

The standard time to get to the airport before your flight is two hours, but give yourself an extra hour on busy travel days just in case.

Spirit Airlines and American Airlines are showing some delays and cancellations, so always check your flight before you get to the airport.

Following these tips can help you get to your destinations safely and on time so you can enjoy your holiday weekend.

