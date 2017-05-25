Food for Thought holds annual Jam City

Crowds gathered at the Huntington Center Thursday night for the fifth annual Jam City.

Local chefs created gourmet dishes inspired by peanut butter and jelly.

The event raises money to support Food for Thought.

"One in five families in Lucas County are food insecure," said executive director of Food for Thought Jill Bunge. "And so we really depend on our donors and supporters and friends to come out to our events and that's been a really great way for us to be able to fundraise and include a lot of people who are tied to our mission."

Food for Thought was not only celebrating five years for Jam City, but also ten years for the organization.

