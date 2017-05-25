Andersons announce closing date - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Andersons announce closing date

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Andersons announced their stores will close for good Saturday, June 3.

They will be opening from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in their last week. 

The Andersons announced in January they planned to close all their stores by the beginning of summer.

Already, more than 500 employees have been laid off. The rest of the layoffs will happen June 9.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly