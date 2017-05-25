End of school year in Perrysburg is the beginning of major changes

The school year is coming to an end for most districts. But in Perrysburg, the last day of school this year marks the end of an era as as the district prepares to open a brand new intermediate school next year.

Coming this fall, all Perrysburg Elementary Schools will be kindergarten through fourth grade, The new fifth and sixth graders will call Hull Prairie Intermediate home. Elementary schools in the Perrysburg School District like Frank Elementary said goodbye to two graduating grade levels Thursday afternoon.

This end is the beginning for many changes to come for Perrysburg schools as this plan has been in the works for many years.

"It's hard to believe that in 8 weeks we will be opening up a brand new building here in Perrysburg and transitioning 800 students and 75 adults to a building that is not yet finished," said Scott Best who is the principal Hull Prairie Intermediate.

The district will officially acquire the new school building August first as the final touches inside and out are being made.

Along with the new school comes new bus schedules, start times, and staffing changes which will all be figured out as students enjoy their summer vacation.

