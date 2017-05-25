Drivers should be prepared for Memorial Day Weekend

The three day weekend is just a few days away...well for some people. For the ones who do have the day off to celebrate Memorial Day, There are a few things to keep in mind.

Weekend travelers can bet that the roads will be packed with over 1,000,000 Ohioans ready to celebrate the first big holiday of the season.

It goes without saying that safety on the road is crucial. Drivers however must be prepared for even stricter law enforcement, and a few of those pesky orange barrels in the way of their commute.

"Obviously there’s a lot of construction on 4-75 and some other areas that it’s just not possible to get completely rid of," said Patrick McColley, the District Deputy Director for ODOT.

And while the drive to the destination tends to be a little more fun equipped with anticipation of what the future trip has in store, the drive home is not views the same. Drivers can be a little more tired, worn out and maybe even a little somber as they head back home to reality.

It’s at this time, most likely Sunday and Monday, drivers should be most alert.

"There are several rest areas and different places you can stop so if you are feeling tired, make sure you stop, take a nap or whatever you need to do before getting back on the road and making it home safe," said Sergeant Shawn Fosgate, Assistant Post Commander in Bowling Green.

Memorial Day is the fourth busiest holiday, so it's best for drivers to stay up to date on traffic and road closures or detours.

