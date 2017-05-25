Middlegrounds dog park set to open as downtown Toledo's first dog park

Just in time for Memorial Day, Middlegrounds Metropark is set to open downtown Toledo's first off-leash dog park.

The city says it is a way to better serve the growing number of people moving downtown.

The park does not require any membership of fees. The only requirements are dogs must bee licensed, vaccinated, spayed or neutered and at least four-months-old.

The park is split: One side for large dogs and the other for smaller dogs.

"There's a ton of people that live down here that don't have a safe area for their animals," said downtown resident Tana Johnoff. "Just the fact that it's here and it available to us. The dogs love it, the people who live down here love it."

Middlegrounds will also feature electric bike rentals and kayaks in addition to the dog park.

