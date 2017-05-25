Toledo police officer gives kidney to brother in blue

Police officers are a part of a brotherhood, like family that is always looking out for each other. And what Sgt. Cashen did for a former officer went above and beyond the call of duty.

Last July, Sgt. Cashen donated bone marrow to a complete stranger. But earlier this month, he went a step further.

"A retired officer posted he was in search of a kidney. He had kidney disease," said Sgt. Bill Cashen.

The decision to give up a kidney was not easy for Sgt. Cashen and his family.

"Giving up an organ and not getting it back, its not coming back to you," Cashen said.

He decided to see if he was a match. Doctors said he was.

Two weeks ago, Sgt. Cashen gave the ultimate gift, the gift of life, to a brother in blue.

"I've known him for 15 years, good man," Sgt. Cashen said. "He just retired and was looking for help, so I stepped up."

Sgt. Cashen still gaining back his strength, but so far the transplant has been a success for his fellow brother in blue.

A selfless act this Sergeant hopes will encourage others to do the same.

"I would hope someone would do it for me and my family if we needed it so somebody had to step up," Sgt. Cashen said. "I was willing to do it for the man."

