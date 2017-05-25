Final preparations underway for Memorial Day parade in downtown Toledo

It’s the day we remember those who gave their lives for the freedom we enjoy today. Toledo’s annual Memorial Day Parade is Saturday in downtown Toledo.

There will be 30 units in this year’s event including eight marching bands.

The parade begins at the corner of Monroe and Summit Streets at 10:00 and winds it’s way to Government Center where there will be a viewing stand. It concludes with a memorial service at the Civic Center Mall.

The Toledo Lucas County Memorial Day Association expects 3,500 people to line the route. The group would like to see that number grow by making kids more aware of why its important to recognize Memorial Day.

“It’s getting more and more interest in the schools and that’s where it’s got to start. Young children getting them to understand what Memorial Day is all about. That will carry on as they grow up," said Robert Schmitt of the association.

And a chance to honor those men and women who have paid the ultimate price for our country.

