Celebrity "Wait Night" event will raise money for LLS

Here is a chance for you to have fun and help out a good cause at the same time.

Barr’s Public House in Maumee is hosting a celebrity wait night on Thursday.

Attendees can get appetizers and drinks with a $25 donation.

The food and drink with be served up by local celebrities including Melissa Andrews, Dane Sanzenbacher and Sara Shouhayib.

This event will support Jenna Lento on her journey as “Woman of the Year” nominee.

All money raised will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Don’t miss this great event starting at 5:30 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.