More Flint residents eligible for help paying water bills

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Flint officials say more city residents will be eligible for help paying their water and sewer bills amid the city's crisis with lead-tainted water.

The office of Mayor Karen Weaver announced this week that officials are expanding the effort.

With the update, City of Flint utility customers with a monthly income level of up to 200 percent of the national poverty guidelines can take advantage of a "match" program announced last month. The expansion is supported by the United Way of Genesee County.

The program will provide matching payments of up to $350 not exceeding the balance of customers' water and sewer bill.

The Flint Journal reports an earlier program was open to residents with an income at or below 150 percent of the national poverty guidelines.

Online:

http://www.cityofflint.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.