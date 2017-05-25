UTMC event hopes to reduce risk of skin cancer this summer

Summer means warm weather and outdoor activities, which means a lot of people will be spending time in the sun.

The sun’s UV rays are responsible for those tans that everyone strives for during these warm months.

But UV rays can also be responsible for something that is even worse than sunburns.

Skin cancer.

One in five Americans will be affected by skin cancer in their lifetime.

The University of Toledo Medical Center wants you to know what you can to do lower your risk of getting skin cancer, as well as wrinkles and spots on your skin also caused by UV damage.

Putting on sunscreen is a big step you can take to protect yourself from harmful UV rays.

The FDA recommends using broad spectrum sunscreens with SPF values of 15 or higher.

CVS Pharmacy is doing their part to fight skin cancer by removing all sunscreens with an SPF of 15 and lower off their shelves.

It is important to reapply sunscreen at least every two hours, even more often than that if you’re sweating or jumping in and out of the water.

You can also wear clothing to cover skin exposed to the sun, as well as sunglasses to protect your eyes that can be affected by UV rays as well.

Even just limiting your time in the sun can protect you from skin cancer, early skin aging and other risks of overexposure to the sun.

UTMC is holding an event for skin cancer awareness at the Dana Center.

You can attend this event for free at 6 p.m. for more tips and tricks to stay safe in the sun this summer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.