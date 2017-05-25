Overnight storms in southwest Ohio damage businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are investigating reports of damage from severe overnight storms in southwest Ohio, possibly including tornadoes.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the National Weather Service is sending a team Thursday to check on conditions after reports of at least three tornado sightings, including a sighting 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Wright Patterson Air Force Base in the Dayton area and another along Route 235 in the New Carlisle and Park Lane communities in Clark County.

WDTN-TV reports that at New Carlisle, the roofs of a gas station and a discount general store were torn off. At the gas station, the pumps were damaged and debris was scattered throughout the streets. Other businesses in New Carlisle and Park Lane also were damaged.

There were no initial reports of any injuries.

