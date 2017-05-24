From Toledo to the Far East: Filipino president responds to Manchester attack

The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.More >>
Patrons could bring their dogs along while eating in outdoor areas of restaurants under a bill advancing in the Michigan Legislature.More >>
A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
While Manchester, England roils in the aftermath of an ISIS-connected bombing, right now there's fighting in the Philippines between security forces and extremists with links to the Islamic State.More >>
May 19 was supposed to be just another Thursday for Stacy Taylor, a school bus driver and resident of Andover Apartments. But on that day, Taylor got a call from her sister.More >>
Whether you’re in the market for new furniture, home goods, games or more the Wood County Humane Society garage sale has you covered and it's all to support local animals.More >>
