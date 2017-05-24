Shopping to support Wood County animals

Whether you’re in the market for new furniture, home goods, games or more the Wood County Humane Society garage sale has you covered and it's all to support local animals.

"It takes a lot of money to run the shelter house with the heat, food, and animal care so that's used directly right to it,” said Stephanie Ringler, a garage sale organizer and volunteer. “Nothing else is taken out of there."

Starting Thursday you can check out the more than 13,000 square feet of items at the garage sale in the Grandstand at the Wood County Fairgrounds.

"13,000 square feet you're going to find something,” said Joe Schroeder, a garage sale organizer and volunteer. “There is a lot of everything, a lot of nothing, lots of knick-knacks and brick-a-bracks. Anybody will find something when they come to the garage sale. It's rare if we ever see somebody walk out the door. This is probably garage salers paradise."

More than 300 people donated items priced as low as 25 cents. This is one of the humane society's largest fundraisers bringing in more than $14,000 that they say is critical to their operation. Volunteers hope to break that record this year as the shelter faces a high number of kittens and a need for foster families.

"This is a great way to donate,” said Ringler. “But instead of just donating money you're finding some good deals and maybe something you didn't think you needed."

Volunteers have put in hundreds of hours setting up the garage sale and say hundreds from the community will come out over the three days.

The Wood County Humane Society Garage Sale is in the Grandstands at the Wood County Fair starting Thursday at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The sale continues Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. with 10 cent clothes.

The sale will wrap up Saturday from 9 to 12 with a two-dollar bag special and then from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. with even bigger discounts for customers.

The garage sale will also accept donations for the Wood County Humane Society . If you want to learn more about them, adopt an animal or become a foster you can visit their website.

