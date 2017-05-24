Former Toledo star competing for job on Lions roster

The first sign of fall is pro football teams taking the field in mini camps beginning this week. For the first time, rookies and veterans are working out together.

As a new kid on the block, reps on the offensive line for Storm Norton will not come easy. But that does not deter him.

At Toledo's pro day, Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and his staff had strong feelings for the former Whitmer Panther. Though he was not drafted, the Lions called Norton with a free agent offer.

At Whitmer, Norton was the biggest player on the field. At Toledo, that was not the same case. But at a healthy 6'8, 311 lbs, Norton looks like an NFL player.

“I’m taking it all in, trying to get reps, trying to learn the playbook fast as I can," Norton said. "Knowing the playbook helps to make me in a position to be successful.”

Coach Caldwell says Norton has the physical abilities to make an impact.

“He’s got the size and dimension and strength. As a young guy he’ll improve," Coach Caldwell said. "Plus he’s got size, toughness. The combination bodes well. There’s a lot of competition but I can see from the first day he can hold his own. I’m looking forward to seeing his progression.”

Norton says he is ready to compete for a job with the team.

“I’ll never be in a comfort zone my first two years here," Norton said. "Trying to take as many reps as I can.”

