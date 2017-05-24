Athlete of the Week: Alley Rose

Most students know they want to enter a service academy early on but for Whitmer volleyball player Alley Rose, she said it wasn’t until she started her college search that she knew.

"The more I looked into everything that the academy looked for, and everything that they did, it said things like student council, being in different clubs, being involved, loving to be athletic and be in shape and those are all things I felt, they just called to me," Alley said.

Getting into a service academy is no small feat. A strong GPA, high test scores, essays, a recommendation from your congressman, plus an athletic fitness test are all required.

And that’s just the application process. For West Point, they only have a 10 percent acceptance rate.

Alley applied to the Air Force, Naval Academy and West Point, and finally got her appointment call in March.

"I was sitting in my second class and my phone rang and it said Washington D.C. and Mr. Bob Latta said 'I just want to let you know that you got into West Point, you got offered an appointment there,' and I said, 'no way, are you kidding?' I was like, 'wow, ok, thank you.' And I was just sitting there. I still remember the feeling in my stomach was just like, I was in shock," Alley said.

Alley said she can't thank her family enough for the help and support. She also feels this opportunity ties her even closer to her grandfathers, both of which served in the military in Vietnam.

She adds that she’s happy last week’s athlete of the week, Springfield’s Abby Yeager is going too. She’ll have someone to train with before heading to basic in July.

"It's exciting to have somebody so close that is going to do the exact same thing because I think anything is going to help with the process, just having a familiar face," Alley said. "I'm going to be gone and I'm not going to have a phone during basic training, so it'll be nice to at least know I know somebody going into it."

While Alley’s immediate focus is just getting through basic, she says she’s thinking of majoring in engineering and her ultimate goal is to graduate from West Point and make a difference in other people’s lives.

"I'm excited for the opportunity of being able to lead and just make a difference in other people's lives. For a lot of people's lives for something positive, so I'm really excited," Alley said.