Law enforcement to hammer down 'Click it or Ticket' during Memorial Day Weekend

Scattered heavy showers will continue this evening and tonight.More >>
Scattered heavy showers will continue this evening and tonight.More >>
Patrons could bring their dogs along while eating in outdoor areas of restaurants under a bill advancing in the Michigan Legislature.More >>
Patrons could bring their dogs along while eating in outdoor areas of restaurants under a bill advancing in the Michigan Legislature.More >>
A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards (274 meters) to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Scattered heavy showers will continue this evening and tonight.More >>
Scattered heavy showers will continue this evening and tonight.More >>
'Click it or Ticket' is a catchy phrase everyone in Ohio knows of and it is a phrase something drivers should all keep in mind every day, especially during Memorial Day weekend this year.More >>
'Click it or Ticket' is a catchy phrase everyone in Ohio knows of and it is a phrase something drivers should all keep in mind every day, especially during Memorial Day weekend this year.More >>
The six existing parks in Monroe are getting a major facelift. The community was invited to see the proposed plans Wednesday. Some of the updates will include more baseball diamondsMore >>
The six existing parks in Monroe are getting a major facelift. The community was invited to see the proposed plans Wednesday. Some of the updates will include more baseball diamonds and soccer fields other will include waterfront access downtown and one will include river access for canoeing.More >>
In efforts to better the captive population of the polar bears, Hope the polar bear is moving to Utah’s Hogle Zoo.More >>
In efforts to better the captive population of the polar bears, Hope the polar bear is moving to Utah’s Hogle Zoo.More >>
The Toledo City Council is reviewing the process of removing liquor licenses.More >>
The Toledo City Council is reviewing the process of removing liquor licenses.More >>