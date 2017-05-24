Metroparks searching for the ones responsible for vandalism at Wildwood

Broken windows, and toppled planters are a part of an unfortunate scene at Wildwood that happened Monday night.

Along with the three broken windows a most notably piece of displayed art on loan from the Toledo Botanical Gardens, was shattered.

The piece was meant to be a preview to an exhibit coming to the garden and valued at $2,500. It’s uncertain whether or not it can be repaired.

The windows however have already been replaced and the planters were fortunately not damaged.

Nothing was stolen resulting in the incident being labeled as vandalism which leaders say is an unfortunate and rare occurrence in the Metroparks.

"We get very little vandalism or any other crime in the metroparks, and even the crime that we do have which is generally thefts from vehicles has been on the decline in recent years. Even though attendance at the parks has been up," said said Scott Carpenter with the Metroparks of the Toledo area.

Rangers are reviewing tape from various security cameras throughout the park.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

