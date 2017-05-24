YMCA Summer Rec Program in Fostoria helped with large donation

A summer tradition in Fostoria was hit with some hardship recently. But a little help from the community helped to revive the beloved program.

With funding coming up a bit short, this year's Fostoria Summer Rec Program hosted by the Geary Family YMCA was going to cost families $80. But thanks to a generous donation, it will now be free for attendees.

The Summer Rec Program allows kids to take part in a multitude of activities, sporting events and hear from local speakers over an eight-week period.

Three years ago, the program was brought back after it had gone away years ago, and was costing about $25,000 to run.

But after fundraising was falling well short of the mark, Y leaders were preparing to inform parents that they would have to pay $10 dollars a week for their child to attend.

Then early this week, a longtime anonymous financial supporter and friend of the Geary Family YMCA stepped up.

"One of our great YMCA supporters came through and said that they didn't want any kids to have to pay for the summer rec program, and they would donate the money so that no kids has to pay. So, it's a great savings for a lot of families," said Kim Rickle, Summer Rec Program coordinator.

The Summer Rec Program runs Monday through Thursday June 5 to July 27.

To register, you can visit the Geary Family YMCA main lobby.

