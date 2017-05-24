Food Trucks taking over Findlay

Food Trucks have been taking over the lunch scene in cities across America, and now it seems to be also taking off in Findlay.

For the last three Wednesdays, the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts hosted a food truck court in their parking lot to offer Findlay lunch goers a variety of lunch options from a centralized location.

What started with one food truck to bring some activity to the theater once a week has grown to a full on food truck court. Now, once a week, various food trucks draw foot traffic from downtown businesses or people from across town in their cars.

The central location offers a diversity of options for patrons and additional exposure for the trucks. And the event offers more chances for people to visit the center as well.

"Absolutely, people are eating in our atrium, they can go up and look at our art gallery where we have art displayed, they can come buy tickets, look at the theater. It gets them not only in the lobby, but in the building," said Heather Clow, Executive Director of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

The Food Truck Court is expected to be held every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until fall.

