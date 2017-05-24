Key Bank employees leave the money behind to volunteer at SeaGate Food Bank

They're used to helping you with your money, but local bank employees reached out to even more people today, outside of the office.

A group of 20 Key Bank employees volunteered their afternoon at the SeaGate Food Bank. They got out of work at noon and headed here to do important work to help the needy.

Once they received their marching orders, it didn't take long to catch on.

Workers from all departments at Key Bank got to work at sifting through food that was just donated.

“We make everything a good time. We have fun and we all get along so it's great,” said Key Bank’s Stephanie Diebold, a trust officer in their private banking department.

They were there for Key Bank's "Neighbors Make the Difference Day," which the company calls one of the largest corporate volunteer projects in the country.

The Key Bank workers looked closely at expiration dates on the boxes or containers of food, and anything that didn't pass that test was tossed into its own box.

“We have 11 paid employees here so 150,000 pounds from the letter carriers' food drive would be almost an impossible task for us. It would take us way too long to go through it all,” said Angi La Greca of the SeaGate Food Bank.

The food bank is always looking for volunteers, Monday through Friday from 8 to 3 pm. Local churches, food pantries, and soup kitchens from all over Toledo pick up the food.

“I don't think you could ever have enough people volunteering and getting involved. It's very important,” Diebold said.

Key Bank volunteers were also at the Way Public Library in Perrysburg and at the Salvation Army in Norwalk. They're also volunteering in 15 states from coast to coast

